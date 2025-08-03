Hyderabad: Reality‑TV choreographer held for harassing stepdaughter

The girl’s mother, in her complaint, alleged that the accused—her second husband—had inappropriately touched her daughter on multiple occasions, police added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd August 2025 9:44 pm IST
Person shielding their face with open hands in a defensive gesture, lit by red light against a dark background.
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A dance choreographer, who mentors contestants on television reality shows, has been arrested for the alleged sexual harassment of his minor stepdaughter here, police said on Sunday.

The girl’s mother, in her complaint, alleged that the accused—her second husband—had inappropriately touched her daughter on multiple occasions, police added.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Gachibowli Police Station under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of sexual harassment and stalking.

MS Teachers

The accused was recently remanded in judicial custody, police said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd August 2025 9:44 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button