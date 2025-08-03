527 arrested for drunk driving in Cyberabad over the weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 527 motorists were arrested for drunk driving in the Cyberabad commissionerate over the weekend, stated a release.

KPHB traffic police station registered the highest number of cases with 60, while Alwal saw only 16. Among those arrested, 404 were two-wheelers, 93 four-wheelers and six heavy vehicles.

No minors were booked, while commuters between 21 and 30 years of age registered the highest number of cases.

Just last week, the Cyberabad traffic police disposed of 243 cases of drunk driving, 221 offenders were fined, 22 were sentenced to prison for up to 4 days, and 19 were ordered to take up social service.

In the month of July, 1318 people were arrested for drunk driving in Cyberabad. Out of the arrested people, 38 were sentenced to prison.

If any individual is found driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, they will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder).

The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.