Hyderabad RPO issues 3000 passports everyday

These are delivered to applicants within 24 hours by the Department of Posts.

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office issues and sends out 3,000 passports using Speed Post everyday. These are delivered to applicants within 24 hours by the Department of Posts.

Dasari Balaiah, the Regional Passport Officer in Hyderabad, met with Dr. PVS Reddy, the Chief Passport Master General of Telangana Circle. The discussion aimed to address various matters concerning the operation of Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (PoPSKs).

The meeting addressed several key concerns. One was the need for a communication tower’s construction at POSPK, Medchal.

They also discussed issues regarding the deployment of additional personnel. They reached an agreement to collaborate in enhancing passport services for the residents of Telangana State.

Both officials agreed on the importance of working together to improve and extend passport-related services across the region.

