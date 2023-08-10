Hyderabad: Secretariat mosques nearing completion ahead of Aug 25 inaugural

Hyderabad: With the inauguration date of the two mosques within the Secretariat complex fast approaching, construction efforts have been ramped up. The completion of the Masjid Hashimi and the other mosque is in its final phases, and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is set to inaugurate these mosques, along with a temple and a church, all on a single day, August 25.

Both Masjid Hashimi and Dafatir Mutamadi, along with the temple, had previously been demolished as part of the Secretariat’s redevelopment project. In response, Chief Minister KCR had announced the reconstruction of these religious structures, further expanding the inclusivity by adding a church to the project.

While originally located within the Secretariat premises, the mosques and the temple have been positioned outside the newly constructed Secretariat. Although there hasn’t been official confirmation of the change in the mosques’ location, officials closely involved with the construction work have acknowledged the shift.

The government has allocated an area of 1,600 square yards for the mosques’ construction. At present, the exterior work of the Motamadi mosque is complete, with ongoing efforts to beautify the minaret. The interior work, including flooring and coloring, is in its final stages. Notably, the interior will feature exquisite chandeliers to enhance the ambiance.

The estimated cost for the construction of both mosques was initially set at Rs 3.8 crores, although there are indications that the final expenditure could surpass this figure. The Motamadi mosque is designed to accommodate around 250 worshippers, while Masjid Hashimi can accommodate up to 200 worshippers simultaneously.

Officials from the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department have assured that the mosques will be fully prepared for their unveiling by August 20, ensuring that all arrangements are in place for the inauguration ceremony.

In a related development, Akbaruddin Owaisi, the floor leader of the AIMIM party, conducted an inspection of the ongoing construction work at the two mosques. During the visit, Owaisi engaged with the officials in charge, seeking comprehensive details about the progress and the upcoming inauguration plans.