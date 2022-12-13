Hyderabad: Secularists should step forward to save country, says Manik Sarkar

Hyderabad: Former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar made a call to secularists to come forward in order to save the country from extremist groups.

Defeating BJP Politically and Ideologically, Need of the Hour: Com. Manik Sarkar



He was speaking at the 17th All-India conference of the Student Federation of India (SFI) which was held in the city on Tuesday. This is the second time Hyderabad is hosting the conference, thus becoming the only city in SFI’s history to hold such events twice.

He alleged that the Centre is deliberately diluting the education system and making it less accessible to the poor. “The education institutions are being handed to corporates. The new education policy indicates the Centre’s selfishness and divisive tendency as well as the misinterpreting of the freedom fight in India,” Sarkar alleged.

Sarkar, who belongs to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) party, claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) target and assault other student organisations.

Speaking about the rising unemployment in the country, Sarkar said the Union government is unbothered and has not taken any initiatives to tackle the numerous vacant jobs. He also raised concerns regarding farmers’ and workers’ rights.