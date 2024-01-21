Hyderabad: Sex racket run by hotelier busted, 16 women rescued

The police said four customers and two pimps were also arrested. They said that the women were brought to Hyderabad with offers of jobs and were pushed into the trade.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st January 2024 4:09 pm IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Central Zone Task Force of the Hyderabad police busted a sex racket rescued 16 women from the flesh trade and shifted them to safe homes on January 20, Saturday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

They also arrested the racket’s alleged perpetrators S Akhilesh alias Akhilesh Phailwan, the proprietor of Fortune Hotel in Ramnagar, along with the hotel’s manager-cum-receptionist Ragupathi.

The police said four customers and two pimps were also arrested. They said that the women were brought to Hyderabad with offers of jobs and were pushed into the trade.

MS Education Academy

The rescued women were shifted to safe homes, they informed.

Akhilesh and Ragupathi have been charged by the police under Sections 370 and 370A of the Indian Penal Code for trafficking and exploitation of trafficked persons.

Additionally, the police have seized 22 mobile phones from the accused. The accused allegedly charged customers between Rs 3,000-5,000 per hour for the service they provided.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st January 2024 4:09 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button