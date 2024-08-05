Hyderabad: SHE Teams nab persons for misbehaving with devotees during Bonalu

Hyderabad: The SHE Teams has apprehended 305 individuals for teasing and misbehaving with devotees during Bonalu festival in Hyderabad.

Out of them, 289 were adults and 16 were minors. Following apprehension, 173 individuals received warnings and were counselled along with their family members. Five individuals were presented before a magistrate, resulting in a conviction of three days in jail and a fine of Rs. 1050/- under Sections 292 BNS and 70(c) of the City Police Act. The remaining offenders will be produced before court shortly.

SHE Teams received more cases

Apart from the Hyderabad Bonalu, SHE Teams received 115 cases related to crimes against women and children in July 2024. Of these, 19 FIRs were filed at various police stations in Hyderabad, and 4 cases were registered under the POCSO Act.

Additionally, 22 cases resulted in warnings and counselling for the individuals and their families, while the remaining cases involved charges of rape, cheating, and manipulation to marry.

Cab driver misbehaved with passenger in Hyderabad

A notable case involved a cab driver from a reputed motor cab company who misbehaved with a passenger in the early hours while traveling to the airport, making inappropriate gestures while driving. The passenger, fearing for her safety, immediately contacted the SHE Teams. They promptly responded to the complaint, apprehended the culprit, and brought him before the Magistrate. The driver was found guilty of his behavior and sentenced to six days in jail along with a fine of Rs. 1,050.

SHE teams is a call or click away. Any complaint of teasing or harassment can be shared through dial 100 in emergency or whatsapp to Hyderabad City police WhatsApp number 9490616555.