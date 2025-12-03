‘Hyderabad smells safe’: 2 am ride on solar-covered cycling track wins hearts

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd December 2025 10:11 pm IST
Hyderabad cycling track

Hyderabad: Healthway on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR), India’s first solar-covered cycling track, earned fans from the social media community after a woman posted her thrilling experience of riding a bike at 2 am.

Kavya Methi Khandelwal’s recent Instagram post (theinmegirl) shows her enjoying a fun ride with her friends, expressing her childlike joy.

“Never knew life would be so much fun,” reads the post.

“Every indian city, every street and every road should be like that. We deserve it, we deserve better. Keep continuing, Hyd!” said one comment.

“Your happiness is reflecting in your voice,” read one comment, while another said, “Hyderabad has all my heart . Hyderabad , you beauty!”

“Hyd is the safest city I have ever been to!” said another comment, “Hyderabad smells safe”

About Healthway cycling track

Many credited and tagged former urban development minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao, who inaugurated the cycling corridor in 2023.

The 23-km cycling track is divided into two stretches: an 8.5 km section, from Nanakramguda to Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) and a 14.5 km stretch, from Narsingi to Kollur.

Opened 24 hours, it is completely solar energy driven, comprising about 16,000 solar panels, with a capacity of 16 megawatts (MW), allowing cyclists a smooth ride through the cityscape.

