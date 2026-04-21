Hyderabad software engineer caught cultivating ganja on terrace

Hyderabad: A software engineer who was cultivating marijuana plants on the terrace of his house in Nacharam was arrested by the Prohibition and Excise Department officials on Monday, April 20. The police seized 17 marijuana plants that could yield around 10 kilograms of the ganja.

The accused has been identified as Ch Shashidhar, a resident of East Gandhinagar, Nacharam.

According to R Kishan, Assistant Commissioner Excise and Prohibition Department, Shashidhar is addicted to marijuana and used to squander his entire salary on the drug.

He eventually quit his software job and since he was lacking the funds to purchase marijuana, he began cultivating the plants on the terrace of his own home.

Among the seized plants, some had already begun to flower, while others had grown to a height of three meters. Shashidhar was arrested and handed over to the Ghatkesar Excise Station.

Also Read Security guard held for cultivating ganja in Hyderabad

A software engineer who was cultivating marijuana plants on the terrace of his house in Nacharam was arrested by the Prohibition and Excise Department officials on Monday, April 20. The police seized 17 marijuana plants that could yield around 10 kilograms of the ganja.



The… pic.twitter.com/JWsIiogPwQ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 21, 2026

Hyderabad software engineer caught cultivating marijuana on terrace

B Tech students caught selling marijuana

Separately, the same team under the leadership of CI Balaraju apprehended two B Tech students in Medapati Nagar who were engaged in selling marijuana.

The team seized 480 grams of marijuana from the two individuals. In this case, Bandi Arun Kumar and B Ashish were arrested and handed over to the Ghatkesar Excise Station.