Security guard held for cultivating ganja in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A security guard from Uttar Pradesh was arrested on Tuesday, March 10, for allegedly cultivating ganja at a farm in Gachibowli.

The accused identified as Mata Badal was arrested during a raid by the Serilingampally SOT and Gachibowli police in NTR Nagar. Investigation revealed that Badal was cultivating ganja on the farm, which no one else was aware of.

The police seized 272 grams of ganja and a mobile phone from the accused.

Previous incident

In a similar incident in 2023, a man was arrested by the LB Nagar Special Operations Team (SOT) for allegedly cultivating ganja on the terrace of his residence.

According to the police, after raiding a house in Vanasthalipuram, the accused Sai Revanth Varma reportedly confessed that he had brought the seeds from Andhra Pradesh to grow trees on the terrace of his house for his own consumption.

Following his arrest, police destroyed 11 ganja plants and seized cannabis seeds and wrappers from his possession.

Vanasthalipuram police seized the goods and said that Revanth would be remanded to judicial custody by booking him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.