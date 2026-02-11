Hyderabad police seize 70 kg ganja, two arrested held in SR Nagar

Hyderabad: Two accused persons with 70kg of ganja worth Rs 35 lakhs were apprehended in SR Nagar, Hyderabad, on Wednesday, February 11.

A resident of Odisha’s Gajpathi district, 30-year-old Maniel Dalabhera cultivated ganja in his village with the assistance of his cousin Rinita Raita.

The second accused, Ismail Raita, also a resident of Odisha, arrived in Hyderabad with his wife in November 2024 in search of employment and briefly worked as a technician in Medchal.

Ismail was contacted by his wife’s sister, Rinita, who informed him that Dalabhera was cultivating Ganja in his village. She later asked him to find potential customers to sell the drugs.

Since then, Ismail regularly sold drugs in the Dhoolpet area with the help of Dalabhera and Rinita.

Also Read Two arrested with 2.12 kg ganja in Dhoolpet raid

The police seized 70 kgs of ganja and two mobile phones at the time of arrest.

In an appeal to the youth and public, the police have asked citizens to stay away from narcotic substances and not to be lured into drug peddling for quick financial gains.

Substance abuse leads to devastating consequences, including loss of employment, mental and physical health issues, and criminal records that can destroy one’s future, police said.

The police additionally urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity by dialling 100.