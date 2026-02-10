Two arrested with 2.12 kg ganja in Dhoolpet raid

Six others are absconding in the case.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 10th February 2026 9:06 pm IST
Two persons were arrested for selling ganja in Dhoolpet, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department special team on Monday, February 9, conducted a raid at a house in Hyderabad’s Dhoolpet and arrested two persons for selling ganja.

The sleuths recovered 2.12 kilograms of ganja from them.

On information, the team raided a house at Devinagar in Dhoolpet and nabbed Mahesh Singh and Rajesh Singh.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Six others are absconding in the case.

The accused were bringing ganja with the help of absconding persons from other states and selling it to local customers in Hyderabad.

A case is booked. Teams have been formed to nab those on the run.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 10th February 2026 9:06 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button