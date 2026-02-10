Two arrested with 2.12 kg ganja in Dhoolpet raid

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department special team on Monday, February 9, conducted a raid at a house in Hyderabad’s Dhoolpet and arrested two persons for selling ganja.

The sleuths recovered 2.12 kilograms of ganja from them.

On information, the team raided a house at Devinagar in Dhoolpet and nabbed Mahesh Singh and Rajesh Singh.

Six others are absconding in the case.

The accused were bringing ganja with the help of absconding persons from other states and selling it to local customers in Hyderabad.

A case is booked. Teams have been formed to nab those on the run.