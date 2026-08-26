Hyderabad: Sudanese national attempts suicide in Hussain Sagar

The Saifabad police rescued him as personnel deployed for duty in front of the Secretariat noticed the man entering the lake.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: A Sudanese national allegedly attempted to die by suicide by jumping into Hussain Sagar near the BR Ambedkar Secretariat in Hyderabad on Wednesday, August 26.

The Saifabad police rescued him as personnel deployed for duty in front of the Secretariat noticed the man entering the lake.

Soon after noticing the man in the water, the cops used a rope to pull him out of Hussain Sagar and brought him to safety.

Subhan Bakery

After rescuing him, Saifabad police handed him over to the Lake Police for further inquiry.

Further investigation is ongoing. Lake Police are trying to ascertain why he attempted to end his life as well as the circumstances leading up to it.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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