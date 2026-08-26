Hyderabad: Sudanese national attempts suicide in Hussain Sagar

Hyderabad: A Sudanese national allegedly attempted to die by suicide by jumping into Hussain Sagar near the BR Ambedkar Secretariat in Hyderabad on Wednesday, August 26.

The Saifabad police rescued him as personnel deployed for duty in front of the Secretariat noticed the man entering the lake.

Also Read Hyderabad student dies by suicide in US after 4-month job search

Soon after noticing the man in the water, the cops used a rope to pull him out of Hussain Sagar and brought him to safety.

After rescuing him, Saifabad police handed him over to the Lake Police for further inquiry.

Further investigation is ongoing. Lake Police are trying to ascertain why he attempted to end his life as well as the circumstances leading up to it.