Hyderabad: Sword-wielding mob attacks juice centre at Mallepally

Hyderabad: A group of persons attacked a juice centre at Mallepally under Habeebnagar police station limits on Saturday night.

In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, four persons are seen breaking the glass of the juice centre ‘Summer Land’ located at Mallepally Road. A man named Omer who claims to be the owner of the juice centre told media persons that six persons had come and all of them were carrying lethal weapons and attacked the shop.

“The strangers came to the shop and spoke over the phone to somebody. Afterwards, three of them took chairs and broke the glass panes of the shop. All of them were carrying swords and daggers in their hands,” Omer told media persons.

Saida Babu, the SHO of the Habeebnagar police station said a case was registered against the unknown persons and teams are on the ground to identify and arrest them.

Informed sources said there is some dispute over the property between Omer and some other persons and the attack was a result of it.