Hyderabad: Telangana govt to name road after US Prez Donald Trump

Hyderabad: In a move that may not sit well with some sections, the Congress-led Telangana government on Sunday, December 7, here has proposed named the US Consulate General road in Gachibowli after incumbent American President Donald Trump.

“In another exciting proposal, and what will be a first for planet Earth, a road will be named after the 45th and 47th United States President, Donald Trump. The high-profile road along the United States Consulate General in Hyderabad is set to be called ‘Donald Trump Avenue’,” said a press release from chief minister Revanth Reddy’s office.

The announcement comes a day before the state government’s ‘Telangana Rising Global Summit’ that is being held here. On the same day, the Telangana government also decided to name the upcoming greenfield radial road connecting the Nehru Outer Ring Road at Raviryala with the proposed Radial Ring Road (RRR) after Ratan Tata, with the interchange at Raviryal already named the ‘Tata Interchange’.

For the new ‘Donald Trump Avenue’ proposal, the state government will write to the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy. “Additionally, it has been decided to name a prominent stretch as the ‘Google Street’, recognising the global impact and contribution of Google Maps and the corporation at large,” added the release.

The name after Google comes as at a time when the global tech giant’s largest campus outside the US is being built in Hyderabad’s Financial District. Apart from this, Microsoft and Wipro are likely to get recognition on the city’s topography with a Wipro Junction and a Microsoft Road, in line with the Telangana CM’s vision, added the release.