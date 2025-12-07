Khurshid Mansion: A blend of Art Deco and European architecture

Hyderabad: Passing by the Punjagutta – Ameerpet main road, Khursheed Mansion is very easy to miss. Protected with high walls, the structure at first glance will be sure to lure eyeballs given its striking Art Deco designs from afar. One can find curious passersby often trying to peek in and see what kind of structure is inside the compound.

And it won’t be wrong to say that the curiosity is to be expected, given that Khursheed Mansion is in fact one of the most strikingly beautiful blends of Art Deco and European architecture in Hyderabad. Apart from the medieval historic structures the city is known for, Hyderabad in fact also has a plethora of Art Deco buildings that are almost hiding in plain sight.

And Khursheed Mansion stands distinctly among Art Deco buildings in Hyderabad for its uniqueness.

Art Deco history

While the word ‘Art Deco’ was popularised much later in the 1960s, but it essentially a form of design in the 1920s and 30s came up as a need to have futuristic designs. It traces back to designs displayed at the L’exposition internationale des arts décoratifs et industriels modernes’ (International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts) in Paris on April 29, 1925.

The Paris exhibition showcased new styles of art, architecture, decorative arts, and industrial designs coming up in Europe and across the world.

Coming back to Khursheed Mansion, its grand front facade with its imposing European arches are bound to make any heritage enthusiast wonder what is going on with it. Just when you think that perhaps it is more European in design, its geometrical patterns and wide staircase inside the building then make you realise that the structure is in a way as Art Deco as it gets.

Khursheed Mansion in Hyderabad. (Image: Yunus Lasania)

The space also has a beautiful staircase at its rear entrance, which some believe is a fine and grandiose piece of Art Deco designs. Architect Srinivas Murthy, founder of Architecture and Design Foundation India, said that the building is indeed a great example of late Art Deco structures in Hyderabad.

“It’s a beautiful example of late art deco, in the late 1940s. We don’t have information about the architect. This is however unique as art deco and European are almost equal in design. Sometimes one designs could be more than the other. If you see the Malani house in Begumpet, it is a late art deco building with some European designs. The choice completely depends on the architect,” he opined.

Art Deco in Hyderabad

Apart from this building, Jeera Colony in Hyderabad has several Art Deco homes that were built in the 1930s and 40s. One among them is that stands out is a beautiful house built by Vrajbhai Amin in 1939-49. WIth its standout colours and geometrical patters, the structure is hard to miss. Amin’s descendants still live there and the home is in near perfect condition.