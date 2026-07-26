Hyderabad to get heavy rains in the evening, residents warned

The India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad has forecasted light/moderate rainfall in isolated places in Telangana till August 2.

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Red umbrella in heavy rain with green foliage background, rainy weather in Hyderabad.
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Hyderabad: Various parts of Hyderabad will experience moderate to heavy rains after 8 pm, according to a forecast by local weather enthusiast T Balaji.

Rains have started in the North and West regions of Hyderabad and will cover other areas eventually. Patancheru, Lingampally, RC Puram, Bachupally, Nizampet, Beeramguda, Miyapur, Serlingampally, Nallagandla, Kondapur, Kukatpally, Qutbullapur, Gajularamaram are currently experiencing moderate rainfall.

Residents are asked to plan their travel accordingly and avoid waterlogged areas.

Subhan Bakery

The India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad has forecasted light/moderate rainfall in isolated places in Telangana till August 2.

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