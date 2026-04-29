Hyderabad to host medical tourism event in June

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha on Tuesday, April 28, announced that Hyderabad will host a medical tourism event in June 2026.

The government aims to project Hyderabad as a global hub of healthcare destination through this event. Medical experts from Asia, Africa and West Africa are expected to attend the programme.

As part of the tourism initiative, attendees will be taken to government and private hospitals including Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences, Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital.

Annual event

In a review meeting Narasimha said that the Telangana government plans to hold such events annually. “The government plans to dedicate 50 bed international patient wards at select hospitals to attract global patients which would generate review,” he explained.

Over 2000 nurses to get appointment letters

Narasimha also announced that 2,322 nursing officers will be issued on May 12, to mark intenational nurses day. Officials informed the minister that recruitment of assistant professors in medical colleges is expected to be completed by May 15.