Winter has made an early entrance in Kashmir, and the Valley is now a magical winter wonderland. Gulmarg and Pahalgam experienced the season’s first snowfall yesterday, blanketing meadows, rooftops, and pine forests in pristine white. Srinagar recorded a dip in temperature to 11°C, nearly 10 degrees lower than the previous day, signaling the true arrival of the chilly, enchanting season.

For travellers from Hyderabad eager to swap sunny skies for snowflakes, now is the perfect time to pack your bags and head north. Siasat.com brings you a complete guide to experiencing the first snowfall in Kashmir.

How to reach Kashmir from Hyderabad

By Flight: Daily flights operate from Hyderabad to Srinagar (via Delhi), taking approximately 3-4 hours.

By Train + Road: Take the JAT Humsafar Express (22705) from Secunderabad to Jammu Tawi (around 33 hours), followed by a cab or bus ride to Srinagar through scenic mountain routes. From Srinagar, taxis and tour cabs can take you to Gulmarg, Pahalgam, or Sonamarg.

Where to See Snowfall

1. Gulmarg: Just two hours from Srinagar, Gulmarg is Kashmir’s skiing capital, renowned for its pine forests, white slopes, and breathtaking Himalayan views via the Gulmarg Gondola.

2. Pahalgam: A peaceful, scenic retreat surrounded by rivers and meadows, perfect for gentle walks, horse rides, or simply watching the snow fall.

3. Sonamarg: Known as the “Meadow of Gold,” Sonamarg transforms into a sparkling white valley framed by towering peaks, ideal for nature lovers and photographers.

4. Betaab Valley and Aru Valley: Betaab Valley, made famous by Bollywood, offers a serene snowy escape, while nearby Aru Valley complements it with snow trekking and horse riding amidst pristine landscapes.

What to Experience

1.Snow Sports in Gulmarg: Adventure seekers can indulge in skiing, snowboarding, sledging, or snow biking, or simply enjoy panoramic views on a Gondola ride.

2. Houseboats & Shikara Rides on Dal Lake: Stay in a heated houseboat on Dal Lake, where misty mornings reflect snow-clad hills. A shikara ride provides a peaceful winter experience.

3. Local Food & Warm Delights: Relish winter-special dishes such as Rogan Josh, Yakhni, and Harissa. Don’t miss steaming Kashmiri Kahwa, a saffron-flavoured tea perfect for the cold.

4. Shopping & Strolls: Explore Lal Chowk and Polo View Market for handcrafted pashminas, paper-mache artefacts, and walnut wood carvings, ideal souvenirs from the Valley.

5. Scenic Drives & Photography: Every road from Srinagar to the hills offers frozen rivers, snowy rooftops, and pine forests a paradise for photography enthusiasts.

Travel Tips

Pack smart: thermals, gloves, woolens, and waterproof boots.

Suggested stay: 5-6 days to cover Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam.

Best time: October-February, with peak snowfall from November to January.

Local travel: Hire taxis or join guided day tours.

Book early: Flights and hotels fill up fast during snowfall season.

For Hyderabadis seeking a snowy escape, Kashmir offers a dreamlike landscape. From gliding on Dal Lake to walking in the snow of Gulmarg, every moment feels like a winter postcard. Bundle up, book your tickets, and get ready to witness Kashmir’s first snowfall, where each snowflake tells a story of serenity and wonder.