Hyderabad traffic cop ‘kicks, slaps’ private bus driver in Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: A traffic police official allegedly kicked and slapped a bus driver in the middle of a road, during a vehicle check at IDPL X roads in Jeedimetla on Saturday.

The video of the incident soon went viral on social media.

Traffic police Inspector, Jeedimetla, allegedly kicked and slapped a driver of a private travel bus in the middle of the road, near IDPL under @psjdm_cyb of limits in #Hyderabad.@CYBTRAFFIC @cyberabadpolice#TrafficInspector #Jeedimetla pic.twitter.com/AbjLxBX0Gq — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) September 3, 2023

As per media reports, the bus driver after evading vehicle inspection at three different locations, stopped at the blocked fourth spot.

The traffic officers were conducting sobriety checks near the Jeedimetla traffic PS area. The bus that skipped three checkpoints was halted at IDPL X roads.

Also Read IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rainfall in Telangana, issues orange alert

When the driver was asked to come out for interrogation, he reportedly got into a fight with the traffic cops and misbehaved with them when they told him that buses could not enter the city before 10:30 pm.

However, after he refused to listen to them, the constables had to call up the traffic inspector who arrived at the location and slapped the driver for creating a scene.

Police further charged the driver and registered a case for wrong time entry and defying orders issued by authorities.