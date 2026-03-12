Hyderabad traffic police issues diversions near Ashok Nagar from March 13

Hyderabad: The city traffic police has issued diversions for Friday, March 13, due to the reconstruction of the Hussain Sagar Surplus Nala bridge at Arvind Nagar near Ashok Nagar.

Commuters will expect congestion between Pillars No 16 and 17 under the Nayani Narasimha Reddy Steel Bridge and are advised to use alternate routes.

Traffic diversions and alternate routes

All vehicles except two-wheelers coming from Street No 9 in Himayathnagar towards Indira Park Cross Road will be diverted at Ashok Nagar Cross Road towards the Sub-Registrar Office in Ashok Nagar, and then via Bakaram Bridge, LIC Colony, Bandamaisamma Cross Road and Darna Chowk Marg before reaching Indira Park Cross Road.

All vehicles (except two-wheelers) travelling from RTC Cross Road towards Indira Park Cross Road will be diverted at Ashok Nagar Cross Road towards the Sub-Registrar Office in Ashok Nagar and directed through Bakaram Bridge, LIC Colony, Bandamaisamma Cross Road and Darna Chowk Marg.

Vehicles except two-wheelers coming from Bakaram towards Indira Park Cross Road will be diverted at Bakaram Bridge and asked to take a right towards LIC Colony, followed by Bandamaisamma Cross Road and Darna Chowk Marg to reach Indira Park Cross Road.

The traffic police appealed to commuters to follow updates on their social media handles and contact the traffic helpline 9010203626 for assistance in case of emergencies.