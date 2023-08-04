Hyderabad: UoH joins hands with DRDO in defence research

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO), Union defence ministry for defence research at DRDO Industry Academic – Centre of Excellence, University of Hyderabad (DIA-CoE UoH) Hyderabad.

The MoU was signed by Kailash Kumar Pathak Director, DFTM, DRDO HQ, DRDO Bhawan, New Delhi and Dr. Devesh Nigam, Registrar from UoH side in the presence of Professor RS Sarraju, Vice-Chancellor I/c, Dr. Manmohan Singh, Scientist ‘E’, DIA of Futuristic Technology Management, DRDO HQ, Ministry of Defence, New Delhi, Prof. N Siva Kumar, Chairman, MoU Committee & Dean, School of Life Sciences, Dr. V Kameswara Rao, Director, ACRHEM and Prof. SL Sabat, Director, R&D Cell today 04-08-2023 in the university campus.

The term of the MoU is for 25 years and will be reviewed after every three years. The objective of this MoU is the DIA-CoE UoH will facilitate and undertake multidisciplinary directed basic and applied research in the research verticals-design and development of high energy materials.

The Advanced Centre of Research in High Energy Materials (ACRHEM) was established in the year of 2005. It is totally supported by DRDO since then. The new MoU entered between the University of Hyderabad and Defence Research & Development Organisation on 04th August 2023 is for twenty-five years. The centre name was changed to DRDO- Industry Academia Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE, UoH), the university said in a press note.

The Centre will work on the following research verticals:

1. High Energy Materials

2. Energetic Polymers and Nanomaterials

3. Laser based technologies for detection and discrimination and initiation of HEMs and Chemicals

Dr. V. Kameswara Rao, Director, DIA-CoE, UoH siad that, during Phase-III (December 2016 to February 2023) several products developed at the centre and demonstrated at DRDO Laboratories, some of them are being used by DRDO in its projects.

He also said that the centre has good infrastructure for doing Research & Development in the area of High Energy Materials (HEMs). These facilities were used by UoH and other academic institutions like TIFR and also by DRDO Laboratories.

The University is confident of contributing towards building of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ through its Research & Development capabilities, UoH further said.