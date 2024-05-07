Hyderabad: Vendor dies of electrocution during rains at Bahadurpura

Hyderabad: A hawker was electrocuted to death at Bahadurpura in the old city during the torrential rains that lashed on Tuesday.

The man, whose identity is yet to be established, was selling bananas on a push cart neat Varun Motors located on the Bahadurpura main road.

On Tuesday evening, he was standing and doing business on the road when it started raining heavily. The man tried to take shelter nearby and came in contact with an electrical cable and collapsed on the road.

Passersby separated him from the electric pole and put him in an ambulance to take him for treatment. However, the paramedic declared him dead. The Bahadurpura police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) mortuary.

A case has been booked. The police is seeking help from other fruit vendors to establish the identity of the deceased and inform his family.

