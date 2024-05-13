Amid low voter turnout, AIMIM workers go door-to-door urging people to vote

Hyderabad: A group of people, believed to be AIMIM supporters, in Hyderabad were spotted knocking on the doors of residents in the Old City to come out and cast their vote after the constituency recorded the lowest voter turnout among the 17 constituencies in Telangana.

After the voting began at 7 am on Monday, May 13, the recorded voting percentage at several polling stations was minimal. The constituency recorded only 5% voting in the first hour.

The absence of voters prompted the AIMIM supporters in the Old City to go door-to-door and urge them to cast their vote. Somehow, they assumed that voter turnout may increase as the day goes by after 10 am. However, there was still no increase observed in the voting percentage.

Amid low voter turnout in Hyderabad, volunteers went door-to-door in several localities to urge people to cast their vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.



Voting time in Hyderabad is extended to 6pm amid heatwave alert. pic.twitter.com/2PqfBfkhO7 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 13, 2024

At 1 pm, polling in Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency stood at 19.37%, which was the lowest recorded turnout compared to the other 16 constituencies.

Till 3 pm, Telangana State registered 52.34% of the overall voter turnout, while Hyderabad recorded only 29.47%.