Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Hyderabad MP candidate Madhavi Latha who was seen verifying the identities of some Hyderabad women in ‘burqa’ at a polling station in Hyderabad landed in controversy.

BJP Hyderabad MP candidate Madhavi Latha was seen warning poll officers over face identification. She was seen cross-checking the details of the voters on the EPIC card. pic.twitter.com/1VT2TJ9UqW — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 13, 2024

Following it, she said, “I am a candidate. As per law candidate has the right to check the ID cards without the facemasks. I am not a man, I am a woman and with a lot of humbleness, I have only requested them – can I please see and verify with the ID cards. If somebody wants to make a big issue out of it, that means they are scared…”

#WATCH | On being asked about video where she is seen checking IDs of voters, Madhavi Latha says, "I am a candidate. As per law candidate has the right to check the ID cards without the facemasks. I am not a man, I am a woman and with a lot of humbleness, I have only requested… https://t.co/5mxmhiBWL7 pic.twitter.com/Ni18lzxV2J — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

Polling for 17 Lok Sabha seats, including Hyderabad in Telangana, is ongoing, with voters queuing up to vote on Monday. Meanwhile, BJP's Hyderabad MP candidate, Madhavi Latha, was seen cautioning poll officers about facial identification. pic.twitter.com/6gDXyPxz0H — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 13, 2024

Meanwhile, polling for the 17 Lok Sabha seats, including the Hyderabad seat in Telangana, is underway, with voters standing in queues to exercise their franchise on Monday.

Voter turnout

The voter turnout in Hyderabad till 11 am was 10.70 percent.

Following is the assembly segment-wise voter turnout till 9 am.

Assembly segments in Hyderabad Voter turnout in percent till 11 am Bahadurpura 08.20 Chandrayangutta 11.02 Charminar 11.00 Goshamahal 10.18 Karwan 10.20 Malakpet 11.78 Yakutpura 12.40 Source: ECI

In the entire Telangana, the voter turnout till 11 am was 9.51 percent.

Constituencies in Telangana Voter turnout in percent till 9 am Hyderabad 10.70 Adilabad 31.51 Bhongir 27.97 Chevella 20.35 Karimnagar 26.14 Khammam 31.56 Mahbubabad 30.70 Mahbubnagar 26.99 Malkajgiri 15.05 Medak 28.32 Nagarkurnool 27.74 Nalgonda 31.21 Nizamabad 28.26 Peddapalle 26.17 Secunderabad 15.77 Warangal 24.18 Zahirabad 31.83 Source: ECI

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Hyderabad MP candidate Madhavi Latha also cast their vote.

After casting the vote, the AIMIM chief asked the people to take every election seriously, adding that the party would win the elections from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

“Every election cannot be the same as it was 5 years ago. The challenges are different, and the issues are different. This is a very important, historic parliamentary election in our country. People have a different understanding of what they want for the country. Elections should always be taken seriously, whether it is a parliamentary election or a Panchayat election. An election is an election. We should always take our opponent seriously. We are confident that we will win elections with the blessings of the people,” Owaisi told reporters.

#WATCH | Telangana: AIMIM candidate from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi says "The message (to PM Modi) would be that people do not agree with BJPs ideology and people do not agree with the statements that PM Modi has given for on minority community. Please understand what PM Modi… pic.twitter.com/DKx36V5v5w — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

#WATCH | Telangana: AIMIM candidate from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi casts his vote at a polling booth in Hyderabad.



He faces BJP's Madhavi Latha and BRS' Gaddam Srinivas Yadav here. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/5aPQIFR0zy — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

#WATCH | Telangana: BJP candidate from Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha casts her vote at a polling booth in the constituency.



She faces sitting MP and AIMIM candidate Asaduddin Owaisi and BRS' Gaddam Srinivas Yadav here. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/E7sMVEZOrj — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy casts his vote in Telangana’s Barkatpura.

Meanwhile, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha Naidu cast their votes at a polling booth in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills on Monday.

DGP Sri Ravi Gupta, along with family members, cast their votes at the Central Nursery in the Jubilee Hills area this morning. (Image: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq)

ADG Railway & Road safety Mahesh M Bhagwat IPS with family casted vote at 7 am at Chinmaya school of Kundanbagh, Begumpet, Secunderabad parliamentary constituency

Assembly segment areas under Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency

Currently, the seven assembly segment areas under the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency are:

Malakpet

Karwan

Goshamahal

Charminar

Chandrayangutta

Yakutpura

Bahadurpura

Hyderabad Lok Sabha seats

In Hyderabad, although many candidates have filed their nominations, the main contest is between AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi and BJP’s Madhavi Latha. The AIMIM has held the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat since 1984. The Congress has also fielded its Hyderabad district president, Sameer Waliullah, while the BRS has nominated Gaddam Srinivas.

Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, as an independent candidate, represented the constituency between 1984-89. From 1989 to 2004, the Lok Sabha constituency was represented by Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi as an AIMIM MP. Asaduddin Owaisi has been the MP from the Hyderabad constituency since 2004, and if he wins the seat again, it will be his fifth consecutive win.