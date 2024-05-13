Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Hyderabad MP candidate Madhavi Latha who was seen verifying the identities of some Hyderabad women in ‘burqa’ at a polling station in Hyderabad landed in controversy.
Following it, she said, “I am a candidate. As per law candidate has the right to check the ID cards without the facemasks. I am not a man, I am a woman and with a lot of humbleness, I have only requested them – can I please see and verify with the ID cards. If somebody wants to make a big issue out of it, that means they are scared…”
She was also seen warning poll officers over face identification.
Meanwhile, polling for the 17 Lok Sabha seats, including the Hyderabad seat in Telangana, is underway, with voters standing in queues to exercise their franchise on Monday.
Voter turnout
The voter turnout in Hyderabad till 11 am was 10.70 percent.
Following is the assembly segment-wise voter turnout till 9 am.
|Assembly segments in Hyderabad
|Voter turnout in percent till 11 am
|Bahadurpura
|08.20
|Chandrayangutta
|11.02
|Charminar
|11.00
|Goshamahal
|10.18
|Karwan
|10.20
|Malakpet
|11.78
|Yakutpura
|12.40
In the entire Telangana, the voter turnout till 11 am was 9.51 percent.
|Constituencies in Telangana
|Voter turnout in percent till 9 am
|Hyderabad
|10.70
|Adilabad
|31.51
|Bhongir
|27.97
|Chevella
|20.35
|Karimnagar
|26.14
|Khammam
|31.56
|Mahbubabad
|30.70
|Mahbubnagar
|26.99
|Malkajgiri
|15.05
|Medak
|28.32
|Nagarkurnool
|27.74
|Nalgonda
|31.21
|Nizamabad
|28.26
|Peddapalle
|26.17
|Secunderabad
|15.77
|Warangal
|24.18
|Zahirabad
|31.83
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Hyderabad MP candidate Madhavi Latha also cast their vote.
After casting the vote, the AIMIM chief asked the people to take every election seriously, adding that the party would win the elections from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.
“Every election cannot be the same as it was 5 years ago. The challenges are different, and the issues are different. This is a very important, historic parliamentary election in our country. People have a different understanding of what they want for the country. Elections should always be taken seriously, whether it is a parliamentary election or a Panchayat election. An election is an election. We should always take our opponent seriously. We are confident that we will win elections with the blessings of the people,” Owaisi told reporters.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy casts his vote in Telangana’s Barkatpura.
Meanwhile, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha Naidu cast their votes at a polling booth in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills on Monday.
Assembly segment areas under Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency
Currently, the seven assembly segment areas under the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency are:
- Malakpet
- Karwan
- Goshamahal
- Charminar
- Chandrayangutta
- Yakutpura
- Bahadurpura
Hyderabad Lok Sabha seats
In Hyderabad, although many candidates have filed their nominations, the main contest is between AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi and BJP’s Madhavi Latha. The AIMIM has held the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat since 1984. The Congress has also fielded its Hyderabad district president, Sameer Waliullah, while the BRS has nominated Gaddam Srinivas.
Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, as an independent candidate, represented the constituency between 1984-89. From 1989 to 2004, the Lok Sabha constituency was represented by Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi as an AIMIM MP. Asaduddin Owaisi has been the MP from the Hyderabad constituency since 2004, and if he wins the seat again, it will be his fifth consecutive win.