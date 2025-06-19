Hyderabad: Weight loss key to controlling diabetes, say experts

Hyderabad: As part of Diabetes Awareness Week, observed from June 9 to 15, Kamineni Hospitals organised a special media interaction to spread awareness about diabetes prevention and control. The event, held in Hyderabad, focused on growing health concerns related to diabetes in both men and women, especially among the younger population.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Sandeep Reddy, Endocrinologist, and Dr. Bhavani, Consultant Diabetologist, highlighted that weight loss plays a major role in reducing the severity of diabetes.

They explained that India now has access to three to four types of medications in both tablets and injections that can help in both weight loss and blood sugar control. “These medicines can help people lose 10 to 15 kilograms. They reduce hunger and increase the feeling of fullness,” said Dr. Bhavani. The doctors also clarified that these medications are approved by the US FDA and other international regulators.

“These drugs were not available in India until recently. Now, even people without diabetes are using them for weight management,” Dr. Reddy added.

He said that while the earlier focus was only on controlling blood sugar, the current approach is to tackle obesity, which is often the root cause of diabetes. However, the cost of these advanced drugs remains high, limiting access for many patients.

Rising risk among women and youth

The doctors raised concern about the rising number of diabetes cases among women, especially homemakers. “Many women develop gestational diabetes during pregnancy. Though it disappears after childbirth, nearly 90% of them develop Type 2 diabetes within 2 to 5 years,” said Dr. Bhavani.

Worryingly, diabetes is also being seen in women under the age of 20. “If diagnosed before 40, it could be due to Type 1, Type 2, hereditary factors, or hormonal issues. Early diagnosis and correct treatment are essential,” the doctors said.

They stressed that healthy eating, regular exercise, and weight management are key to preventing gestational diabetes from turning into chronic diabetes later in life.

Early-onset diabetes in men increasing

The doctors also noted a rise in early-onset diabetes among men. “Type 2 diabetes is now being seen in men below 40, and even in their 20s. These cases tend to be more severe, often requiring short-term insulin use,” said Dr. Reddy.

He pointed out lifestyle factors like junk food, lack of physical activity, high stress, alcohol, and smoking as major contributors. “If parents get diabetes in their 50s, their children are likely to get it much earlier, often in their 20s,” he warned.

The event concluded with a strong message: lifestyle changes, early detection, and advanced treatments can help manage and even prevent diabetes in many cases.