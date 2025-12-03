In a foodie city like Hyderabad, where cravings are always at an all-time high, winter is a season that amplifies every indulgence. The slight drop in temperature brings a certain charm to the city with foggy mornings, shawl-weather evenings, and an appetite for all things warm and comforting.

The chill in the air makes comfort drinks irresistible, and hot chocolate quickly becomes the city’s favourite warm hug in a cup. From thick, decadent European-style blends to lighter, frothier versions perfect for late-night drives, Hyderabad has no shortage of spots serving this winter delight. Here are Siasat.com’s picks for the top five hot chocolate spots in the city.

Best Hot Chocolate Spots In Hyderabad

1. Habitat Cafe

Habitat Cafe is all the rage this winter season, with many calling its hot chocolate the best in the city. Popular YouTuber Zainab Ali Sajjad, aka TheUntamedLens, also gave her stamp of approval in her recent review video. Ranking it number one among nine other brands, she noted, “Habitat, you have the best hot chocolate in Hyderabad.”

Siasat.com recommends enjoying your cup on their rooftop. The open-air setting, soft lighting, and breezy winter evenings make the drink taste even better, turning a simple cup into a cozy winter experience.

Price- Around Rs. 265

2. Feranoz

Feranoz is already a city favourite for its patisserie-style desserts, and its hot chocolate also lives up to that reputation. Smooth, indulgent, and made with 70% in-house premium chocolate, it has a luxurious depth that makes it a must-try for anyone who loves a thick, cafe-style cup.

Price- Around Rs. 300

3. Zuci

Zuci takes its chocolate seriously, and that shows in every sip of its signature hot chocolate. Expect a rich, dark and handcrafted blend made from high-quality cocoa and topped with their artisanal touch. It is a winter treat that feels both decadent and comforting.

Price- Around Rs. 425

4. Concu

Concu’s hot chocolate is classic, velvety, and consistently crowd-pleasing. Served in their warm, elegant cafe settings, it is the perfect drink to pair with one of their freshly baked desserts. If you like your hot chocolate smooth and soothing, this one hits the spot.

Price- Around Rs. 350

5. Daak Coffee House

The newly opened Daak Coffee House has already made a buzz with its hot chocolate. Layered with brownie chunks, dark chocolate, and white chocolate, the thick cocoa is then poured on top, resulting in sheer indulgence in a cup. Do not forget to pair it with their viral tissue bread to get the most out of it.

Price- Around Rs. 400

What is your go-to spot for hot chocolate in Hyderabad? Comment below.