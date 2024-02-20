Hyderabad: With 536 flights, RGI Airport was busiest on Jan 30

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad witnessed arrivals and departures of 536 flights on January 30, making it the busiest day for the airport so far.

The highest level of daily passenger traffic till date was witnessed on January 30, GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited said.

Additionally, the airport had more than 20.7 million passengers by January 31, which was a record high for the year. Remarkably, throughout the fiscal year 2024, the airport routinely handled almost two million passengers each month.

Passenger traffic increased by 14% y-o-y to 2,181,141 in January. In the meantime, the total number of passengers carried for the fiscal year 2024 was an astounding 20,750,712, representing a significant 21% increase over the previous year.

Furthermore, the data highlights strong performance in aircraft movements. In January alone, there were 15,054 movements at RGIA, representing a noteworthy nine-fold rise in movements from the previous year. With 143,355 moves registered in total during the course of the fiscal year 2024, this performance has remained steady.