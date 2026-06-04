Hyderabad has found a new viral birthday spot, and it is not a cafe, farmhouse, lake view point or rooftop restaurant. It is a ‘road divider’. Yes, you read that right!

A reel shared by a Hyderabad based creator is going viral after he showed multiple groups celebrating birthdays on a divider at night. As he kept driving, one group after another appeared on the stretch, cutting cakes, clicking pictures and enjoying with friends. According to the video, there were more than 10 groups celebrating at the same place.

The creator added a funny line on the reel saying, “Business idea: Hyderabad ki sadak pe bday cake bechunga,” and the internet quickly turned the comment section into a comedy room.

One user wrote, “Divided by dividers, united by birthdays,” while another called it “the birthday road.” A few users also claimed that this has been happening for years, with one comment saying they used to visit the place often in 2022 and 2023 and had been offered cake multiple times there.

Some users also identified the spot which is ‘Khajaguda Lake Road’ and joked that it should now be called ‘Birthday Road’ instead. Another user compared the trend to the lack of proper public spaces and wrote, “This is exactly what happens when you don’t have squares and public places.”

However, not everyone saw the funny side.

A section of the internet raised civic sense and safety concerns, pointing out that celebrating on a road divider at night can be dangerous for both the groups and passing vehicles. One user wrote, “The lack of civic sense starts from here.”

The reel may look funny at first, but it has started a bigger conversation around public spaces in Hyderabad, youth hangout culture, road safety and how a random divider has somehow turned into the city’s unofficial birthday celebration spot.