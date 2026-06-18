Hyderabad’s Raidurg land auction faces SBI legal challenge

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s largest land auction in recent years has run into legal trouble after the State Bank of India (SBI) claimed ownership rights over a portion of the prime land sold in Raidurg.

The Telangana High Court is scheduled to hear the dispute on Thursday, June 18.

The dispute involves around five acres of a 6.29-acre property auctioned by the Telangana Government Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) on May 28.

The state government generated Rs 1490.73 crore by giving the land to Hyderabad-based Gowra Ventures Pvt Ltd.

SBI claims ownership over Hyderabad’s Raidurg land

According to a petition filed before the High Court, SBI stated that the land was originally allotted to the erstwhile State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH) by the undivided Andhra Pradesh government in 2010 for Rs 13.33 crore. After the merger of SBH with SBI, the property became part of SBI’s assets.

Claiming that it spent around Rs 21.50 crore on developing the property, the bank said it plans to develop a major corporate centre on the site.

In its petition, SBI alleged that the original allotment did not contain any clause allowing the government to resume the land.

Project development efforts cited

As per the bank, in order to develop the site over the year, the bank obtained approvals from various authorities such as the Airports Authority of India, fire safety departments, environmental agencies and municipal bodies.

SBI also stated that it carried out excavation work, built a temporary branch building and operated banking services from the premises. According to the bank, an ATM continues to function at the location.

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Previous court orders referenced

SBI said delays in appointing project management consultants led to notices from state authorities. In 2021, cancellation and resumption proceedings were started.

However, the bank claimed that the Telangana High Court set aside the cancellation order in 2022 and directed authorities to consider its representations. It further stated that the government later withdrew the cancellation notice.

According to the petition, the High Court also directed the government in 2024 and 2025 to examine SBI’s proposals regarding the project.

Despite these developments, SBI alleged that officials issued fresh notices in April 2026 and later proceeded with the auction even after bank representatives appeared before authorities and submitted their objections.

The case is now before the Telangana High Court which will decide the next course of action regarding the disputed Raidurg property.