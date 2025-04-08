HYDRAA chief inspects illegal garbage dumping at Alwal

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner on Tuesday, April 8, inspected the Alwal and Macha Bollaram areas following complaints of garbage dumping.

Following an inspection of the two areas, HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath said the construction company, Ramky Group, had been designated an area of two acres for dumping the construction waste. However, the firm was disposing of the waste beyond it. Complainants alleged that the debris was being placed in the nearby graveyard.

Apart from the local people, complaints were raised by former MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao and Malkajgiri MP Eatla Rajender, among others.

Also Read KTR slams Centre over increased LPG price, excise duty on fuel

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner inspected Alwal and Macha Bollaram areas following complaints of garbage dumping.



Following an inspection of the two areas, HYDRAA commissioner, AV Ranganath said, "A complaint was filed by local… pic.twitter.com/VOwQq7yAvm — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 8, 2025

Last month, the HYDRAA chief carried out a spot inspection at Nanakram Kunta at Khajaguda over illegal construction inside the Full Tank Level (FTL) region of the water body.

On his visit, the commissioner inspected the construction in progress and discussed the matter with Vamsi Ram Builders’ representatives, who were accused of filling the pond with soil.

The builders were ordered to clear the dumped soil within three to four days, with the threat of strict legal action if the orders were not complied with. He also instructed officials to carry out a joint survey to ascertain the actual size of the water body’s FTL and check for further encroachments.