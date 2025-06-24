HYDRAA clarifies SIET layout falls within Sunnam Cheruvu lake limits

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Tuesday, June 24, clarified that the SIET layout falls within the Full Tank Level (FTL) limits of Sunnam Cheruvu, and stated that there is no justification for staging protests, following tensions that arose at Ayyappa Society in Madhapur on Monday.

Residents of Ayyappa Society had staged a protest against HYDRAA’s surveys in the area, alleging that the authorities were planning to demolish their homes.

They claimed that Sunnam Cheruvu spans only 15 acres, while authorities were marking it as 32 acres.

In response to the protests, HYDRAA issued a statement clarifying that the lake covers an area of 32.60 acres as per Survey of India records (1975) and village land documents.

The agency added that the survey was conducted in coordination with the Irrigation, Revenue, and GHMC departments, as per High Court directions, and the findings were consistent with the official records.

HYDRAA further noted that a draft layout earlier issued by HMDA, along with building permissions granted by GHMC, were revoked upon confirmation of encroachment into the lake area.

They added that no construction has taken place in the layout so far and advised plot owners to apply for compensation as per the applicable provisions.