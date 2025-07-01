HYDRAA receives 49 complaints of encroached drains, roads amid monsoon woes

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) reviewed 49 complaints received through the public grievance cell on Monday, June 30, regarding encroachments on parks, roads and drains causing difficulties during monsoons.

Residents complain of encroached drains

Residents of Fathenagar, located in Balanagar mandal of Medchal district, complained that a drain near Shivalayam on SIE Road No. 3 was encroached. They alleged that three sheds had been constructed in an area of about 350 yards and given out for rent at a rate of Rs 1.5 lakhs.

The residents complained that nearby settlements were flooded due to the narrowing of the drain and urged HYDRAA to take action.

Another complaint from Balanagar stated that Boora Raju had encroached upon a drain in Khaiser Nagar, constructed sheds on plots ranging from 60 to 80 square yards, and was selling them as residential plots.

Residents pointed to flooding and sanitation problems caused by the blocked drain. They also added that despite several news reports on the matter, no action was taken.

Encroachments on parks, roads

Residents of Sri Surya Sainagar, located in Turkayamjal Municipality of Abdullapurmet Mandal in Rangareddy district, alleged that an area of 500 yards marked as park lands was encroached upon by an individual using an adjacent survey number.

They informed that GHMC had allocated Rs. 18.37 lakh for the park’s development and asked HYDRAA to confirm its boundaries.

Representatives of the Brindavan Meadows Colony Welfare Association in Sahebnagar Kalan, located in Rangareddy’s Hayathnagar, stated that developers of the layout had occupied a 230-square-yard plot originally marked as a park.

Residents of USM My City layout in Shamirpet in Medchal district complained that a boundary wall has been constructed on an internal road, causing obstruction to commuters.

The complaints were reviewed by HYDRAA’s additional director Varla Papayya and were subsequently handed over to the relevant authorities in the presence of the complainants, with instructions for further action.