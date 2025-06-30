HYDRAA clears encroachments at Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur

Hyderabad: Authorities from HYDRAA have taken action to clear encroachments at Sunnam Cheruvu, located within the city limits of Madhapur. Officials identified extensive illegal occupations across the 32-acre expanse of the lake.

As part of the operation, makeshift huts constructed unlawfully within the Full Tank Level (FTL) area were demolished. Additionally, unauthorised borewells and motors set up near the lake were removed. It was found that illegal water trading had been taking place in the area for several years, exploiting the groundwater resources of the lake.

HYDRAA has advised the public not to utilise the groundwater within the lake’s vicinity. Several water tankers involved in the illegal transportation of water were seized during the operation.

In a significant development initiative, HYDRAA is investing Rs. 10 crore to restore and enhance Sunnam Cheruvu, aiming to protect the lake’s ecosystem and prevent further encroachments.