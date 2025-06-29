HYDRAA clears encroachments, restores park after 60 years in Yellareddyguda

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Sunday, June 29, cleared encroachments from a park that had been occupied for the past 60 years in Yellareddyguda.

Acting on a Prajavani complaint by the representatives of Sai Saradhinagar residents welfare association, HYDRAA investigated a park located near Madhuranagar metro station and cleared 1533 yards of encroachments from the area, which had been occupied since 1961.

During their inspection, HYDRAA found that a layout of 5 acres with 35 plots had been established in 1961 in the name of Sai Saradhinagar; however, encroachers had built their property over the area allotted as a park.

HYDRAA officials on Sunday cleared the encroachments and recognised the area as a park by installing a “protected by HYDRAA” board. The complainants expressed their gratitude to HYDRAA for ending a decades-long struggle.