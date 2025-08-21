HYDRAA reclaims public land worth Rs 400 Cr in Hyderabad Hitech City

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) officials have demolished illegal structures in Madhapur on Wednesday, August 20, saving 16,000 square yard public valued at around Rs 400 crore from encroachments.

Among the demolished structures included 300 square yard land illegally occupied by one Jaihind Reddy, who built a hotel shed there, and has been receiving rents amounting to Rs 4 lakh per month, according to the residents of Jubilee Enclave layout.

The government land is located just opposite to the metal Charminar located on the Madhapur-Kondapur road.

In their complaint to HYDRAA during its weekly Prajavani grievance redressal programme, the residents had informed that they had also complained to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), about how Jaihind Reddy has been getting rents from an illegally built hotel on public land.

The Jubilee Enclave layout that was approved in 1995, and was regularised in 2006.

In this layout are two parks that were given by GHMC to the layout as a gift deed, measuring around 8,500 square yard. The total area under the layout is 22.20 acres in which there are 100 plots.

The Jubilee Enclave residents had complained to HYDRAA that Jaihind Reddy had also encroached those two parks.

The residents had questioned how the park’s land regularised in 2006, could be de-regularised without the consent of the land owners.

“If it is an Urban Ceiling Land, then it should have belonged to the government. How he doesn’t come near the plots in the layout, and is only claiming ownership to the two parks,” the residents had questioned.

The demolition of all these illegal structures was done by HYDRAA assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Srikanth, and inspectors Rajasekhar and Balagopal, along with their team members.

HYDRAA officials have fenced the reclaimed land placed boards, and also informed that criminal cases will be filed against those who tried to grab the land.