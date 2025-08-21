Video: Hyderabad’s Musi River to swell as Osman Sagar floodgates open

Hyderabad: The Musi River in Hyderabad is going to swell as Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials have opened the floodgates of Osman Sagar.

On Wednesday, August 20, the officials opened the floodgates of the reservoir to release excess water.

Two gates of Osman Sagar opened

The officials opened two gates of the reservoir to release about 220 cusecs of floodwater into the Musi River.

The decision was taken after the water level in the reservoir increased significantly. Following the heavy rains in Hyderabad, the reservoir is receiving heavy inflow.

As the Musi River is likely to swell, the authorities advised residents living along the river to stay alert.

Hyderabad’s Musi River to swell

The level of the Musi River is going to rise soon as the gates of Osman Sagar are lifted to release excess water.

As a rise in the level of the Musi River poses a threat to residents in the low-lying areas along the river, authorities may take appropriate steps.

More gates of the reservoir may be opened as IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rains in the next few days.