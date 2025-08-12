Hyderabad’s Musarambagh-Amberpet bridge shut due to Musi River overflow

Hyderabad: The Musarambagh-Amberpet bridge has been shut due to Musi River overflow, and commuters have been asked to take alternative routes.

The decision was taken as traveling on the bridge became unsafe following heavy rains in the city.

Hyderabad’s Musi River may swell further

Following continuous heavy rains in the city, five gates of the Himayat Sagar have been opened to increase water discharge.

In view of the opening of the gates, the Musi River swelled.

As more rains are expected this week, the water level in the river may increase further.

IMD forecasts rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain or thundershowers in Hyderabad till August 16, and in view of it, the level of Musi River may rise.

For today, the weather department has predicted intense spells at times, accompanied by gusty winds.

The department has also issued a yellow alert for August 12, 15, and 16, whereas it has issued an orange alert on August 13 and 14.