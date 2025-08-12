Advisory issued due to forecast of heavy rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Cyberabad traffic police on Tuesday, August 12, issued an advisory in view of the forecasts of heavy rains in Hyderabad.

The advisory gives recommendations to companies and employees ahead of expected rains in the evening.

‘Consider WFH’, advises police

In view of the rains in Hyderabad, the traffic police advisory suggested early logout and work from home (WFH) for employees working in the evening.

The advisory mentioned, ‘Due to predictions of heavy rainfall in the city, we recommend companies & employees to plan for an early logout starting 3:00 pm in a staggered manner today, and evening shifts may consider WFH (Working from Home) to ensure safety, avoid traffic congestion and uninterrupted movement of emergency services.’

A similar advisory was also issued yesterday.

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain or thundershowers in the city till August 16.

Also Read HC intervenes as GHMC orders Hyderabad beef shops to shut for I-Day

For today, the weather department has predicted intense spells at times, accompanied by gusty winds.

In view of the forecasts of heavy rains in Hyderabad, the police have issued an advisory to employees and companies.