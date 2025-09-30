HYDRAA teams begin clean-up as Hyderabad’s Musi river flow eases

Hyderabad: With water levels in Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs coming down and the flow of Musi river easing, the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) teams on Monday started large-scale cleaning in flood-affected colonies.

The colonies had been left covered in debris, mud, and sand after heavy inflows last week. HYDRAA teams, working with other government departments, took up clearing operations in low-lying areas near Chaderghat and Moosarambagh bridges, including Rasoolpura, Musanagar, Shankar Nagar, Padmavathi Nagar, and Dobi Galli. Garbage piled up near the bridges was also removed.

In addition, damaged stretches of road in BN Reddy Nagar and Gayatri Nagar were repaired to restore movement in the localities.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, HYDRAA’s DRF teams recovered the body of Surakanti Ashok Reddy, who accidentally fell into a septic tank while picking flowers for the Bathukamma festival in Commercial Tax Colony, Hayathnagar.

Authorities said cleanup works would continue until all affected areas are restored to normal.