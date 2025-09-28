GHMC intensifies clean-up drive in Musi areas after rains

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Sunday started post-rain clean-up in Musi flood-affected areas.

As floodwaters recede from Musi, GHMC teams are on the field round-the-clock, taking up cleaning, desilting and sanitation works in the surrounding areas.

In order to clean up, pump sets were deployed to remove stagnant water in low-lying areas. Apart from it, desilting of drains and silt removal from Musi-side habitations are in progress.

Videos shared on X show a clean Puranapul after the water receded and the area was cleaned.

As floodwaters recede from Musi, GHMC teams are on the field round-the-clock, taking up cleaning, desilting and sanitation works in surrounding bastis and vulnerable colonies to restore safety and protect public… pic.twitter.com/IrIgJ0EgVm — GHMC (@GHMCOnline) September 28, 2025

To prevent vector-borne diseases, spraying and bleaching are being done. In a post on X, the civic body said that commissioner RV Karnan is monitoring the flood-affected Musi areas and guiding teams to ensure citizens safety and comfort.

The GHMC has requested residents to cooperate in the clean up drive and maintain cleanliness.

On Saturday, approximately 1,500 residents of low-lying areas were relocated to relief camps after heavy rains caused the Musi River to swell. Food and essential supplies were provided at the camps.

As water levels receded, residents began returning to their homes. Meanwhile, bus services from the MGBS, which were suspended on Saturday after floodwater entered the premises, resumed operations, an official said.

