Man held with exotic wildlife at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here arrested a passenger and rescued several exotic wildlife species, including a Monitor Lizard, a turtle and Iguanas.

The passenger who arrived from Bangkok was intercepted on September 27 by officials at the airport.

During the examination of the baggage, one Monitor Lizard, one 2-headed red ear slider turtle, four green Iguanas and twelve Iguanas, wildlife species protected under wildlife protection laws, were found concealed in the checked-in baggage, a release from Customs department said on Sunday.

The wildlife species were recovered and deported back to Bangkok. The passenger was arrested, the release added.