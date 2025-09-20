Woman passenger nabbed at Hyderabad Airport with Rs 12 cr marijuana

She had arrived from Dubai.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 20th September 2025 3:03 pm IST
marijuana in Hyderabad Airport
Officials seized 12 kgs of marijuana in Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: Officials arrested a woman passenger at the Hyderabad Airport and seized 12 kilograms of hydroponic weed (marijuana) valued at Rs 12 crore from her.

The woman passenger had arrived from Dubai. During a systematic check of her baggage, officials recovered packets containing a greenish, lumpy substance, which tested positive for cannabis. In total, 6 kg of marijuana was seized.

Interrogation revealed that another checked-in bag belonging to her had been declared as misplaced, for which she had filed a complaint. The baggage arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday. On examination, another 6 kg of marijuana was recovered.

MS Teachers

Thus, in total, 12 kg of hydroponic weed valued at approximately Rs 12 crore (IMV) has been seized. The passenger has been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Further investigation isunderway.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 20th September 2025 3:03 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button