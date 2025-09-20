Woman passenger nabbed at Hyderabad Airport with Rs 12 cr marijuana

Hyderabad: Officials arrested a woman passenger at the Hyderabad Airport and seized 12 kilograms of hydroponic weed (marijuana) valued at Rs 12 crore from her.
The woman passenger had arrived from Dubai. During a systematic check of her baggage, officials recovered packets containing a greenish, lumpy substance, which tested positive for cannabis. In total, 6 kg of marijuana was seized.
Interrogation revealed that another checked-in bag belonging to her had been declared as misplaced, for which she had filed a complaint. The baggage arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday. On examination, another 6 kg of marijuana was recovered.
Thus, in total, 12 kg of hydroponic weed valued at approximately Rs 12 crore (IMV) has been seized. The passenger has been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.
Further investigation isunderway.