HYDRAA warns against people extorting money in its name

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Friday, October 9, asked people to file a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) or the local police station if someone approaches them seeking money in the name of the agency.

The agency issued a statement saying that people are being extorted and intimidated in its name and urged people to dial the ACB helpline at 1064 or the HYDRAA control room at 1070.

It said that HYDRAA does not take direct action against illegal constructions and only removes dangerous buildings on the request of municipal authorities.