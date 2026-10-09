India responds to US decision on green card restrictions

The firms include Microsoft, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, and Capgemini.

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Donald Trump and PM Modi walking past flags during diplomatic discussions.
US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

New Delhi: India on Friday, October 9, reacted sharply to the US decision on the permanent labour certification programme for certain leading IT companies, including a number of Indian giants.

“We are aware of the US Department of Labour’s decision concerning the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme for certain companies,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The MEA said: “It should also be clear that talent mobility adds value to both economies. While it creates opportunities for Indians, it equally helps US companies with cutting-edge talent, innovation, research, productivity, competitiveness and job creation, besides creating shareholder wealth in the US.”

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It said the steps announced by the US do not advance the shared ambitions of both countries.

New Delhi also took strong exception to US Vice President JD Vance’s remarks on PERM.

“We believe that such descriptions are unwarranted and ignore the fact that Indian professionals in the United States are highly educated and skilled contributors to its economy and innovation ecosystem,” he said.

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“Indeed, the history of the United States itself has been shaped by generations of immigrants whose labour, enterprise and innovation have contributed to its growth and prosperity,” he said.

“Resorting to terminology that carries painful historical and colonial legacy connotations is deeply offensive,” the MEA added.

US suspends green card route for IT companies

President Donald Trump’s administration announced Thursday, October 8, it was suspending Microsoft and several other firms from a programme allowing foreign workers to apply for green cards as it also lashed out at universities that bring international students to the US on exchange programs.

Other firms include Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, and Capgemini.

The announcement by Vice President JD Vance marks the latest swing from the Trump administration at employers and universities that welcome foreign students and workers into the country.

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