Hyderabad may see ‘cold-free’ winter as IMD forecasts warmer days

One of the major reasons behind the weather condition is the El Nino effect.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Hyderabad witnesses final cold wave of winter season
Hyderabad witnesses final cold wave of winter season.

Hyderabad: After witnessing a dry monsoon, it is likely to witness a ‘cold-free’ winter as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast above-normal temperatures during the season.

During the south-west monsoon season, from June 1 to September 30, the city recorded 458.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 627.5 mm.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts temperature rise in winter season

As per the recent ‘Seasonal outlook’ released by the weather department, “In October, above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except some regions.”

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For the month, it also forecasts that most parts of the country are expected to receive below-normal rainfall.

One of the major reasons behind the IMD Hyderabad forecast of temperature during the winter season is the El Niño effect, a climate pattern marked by the warming of ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific.

In an El Niño year, there will be abnormal warming of surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific, with sea temperatures sometimes climbing several degrees Celsius above normal. Its effects ripple outward, reshaping rainfall patterns, temperatures and the odds of extreme weather in different parts of the world.

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Minimum, maximum temperatures

Even in October, when the mercury declines significantly in Hyderabad, temperatures remain high.

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature in the city was recorded in Saidabad at 35 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperatures are also high in the city.

The highest minimum temperature recorded yesterday in the city was 26 degrees Celsius in Bahadurpura.

In view of the expected El Niño condition, IMD Hyderabad has now forecast above-normal temperatures, which may result in a ‘cold-free’ winter season in the city.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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