Rebel Kid reacts after her private video leak: My parents saw it

Mumbai: Content creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, has finally opened up about the viral private video that recently sparked widespread discussion online. Recalling the moment she learnt about the leak, Apoorva revealed that she broke down at London’s Heathrow Airport after realising that the video had reached social media.

The video, which allegedly showed Apoorva sharing an intimate moment with podcaster and DJ Amin Jaz, surfaced online last month. While the two have often been linked romantically, neither has officially confirmed their relationship.

Apoorva Mukhija recalls learning about the leak

In her latest YouTube video, Apoorva revealed that she was travelling from Turkey to New York when she got stranded at Heathrow Airport due to a flight delay.

While checking her phone for updates, she began receiving several messages from people asking if she was aware of the viral video.

Apoorva said the footage was from a private gathering and that neither she nor Amin knew they were being recorded.

She also clarified that the video was not recent and had allegedly been recorded around a year ago before resurfacing online.

Click here to watch the video.

‘I lost my mind’

The situation became even more overwhelming for Apoorva when she realised that her parents had also seen the video. She revealed that her parents were unaware of her relationship with Amin and had no idea about the private moment captured in the clip.

“This the first time that my parents saw that video. They did not know that I had a boyfriend, they had no clue. So I lost my mind. I remember I sat at the heathrow airport and there were like a million people at that airport aur mein bus niche baithke roye jaa rahi hun,” she said.

🚨 Rebel Kid opens up about the most traumatic moment of her life.



She landed at London’s Heathrow Airport, already feeling sick, only to find her WhatsApp flooded with messages: “Did you see this video?”



A private video from a year ago had been leaked. It was recorded at a… pic.twitter.com/sh9mtqi3Td — Yash Negi (@yashsystum) October 6, 2026

Recalling the emotional moment, Apoorva said she was sitting at Heathrow Airport surrounded by people while she could not stop crying.

Are Apoorva Mukhija and Amin Jaz dating?

Apoorva and Amin have been linked for quite some time, although neither has publicly confirmed their relationship.

Their equation first caught attention when Apoorva appeared on Amin’s Untriggered Podcast in July 2024. Their comfortable chemistry and playful conversations soon sparked dating rumours.

The two were later seen together at various social events, dinners and music festivals, including Lollapalooza India, further fuelling speculation about their relationship.

More recently, fans have pointed to their appearances together in promotional videos and podcast reels, with many describing their interactions as a possible “soft launch” of their relationship.

However, Apoorva and Amin have so far chosen to keep their relationship status private.