Telangana SIR: Last date for claims and objections

Hyderabad: Today, October 7, is the last date for submitting claims and objections during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana.

The SIR schedule is expected to continue as planned, with no further extension expected. The state is currently conducting both the ‘Claims and Objections’ and ‘Notice Period’ stages of the revision.

Claims and objections deadline today

Voters can submit applications on October 7 for fresh enrolment, correction of electoral details, and objections to the inclusion of ineligible persons in the voter list.

Those whose names are missing from the draft electoral roll or who want to register as new voters can submit Form 6.

Voters seeking corrections in their electoral details can use Form 8.

Form 7 can be submitted to object to the inclusion of an ineligible person in the electoral roll.

The deadline for submitting all three forms is October 7.

Telangana SIR notice period till November 5

The notice period will continue until November 5.

Under the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) will visit the homes of electors whose names are in the unmapped category or whose data has been flagged for anomalies.

BLOs will collect the required documents from these electors during the visits.

ERO, AERO to check documents

The documents submitted by electors will be examined by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs).

Also Read Is Form 7 a threat to genuine voters during SIR in Telangana?

The officers will decide the eligibility of the concerned voters based on the documents provided.

The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 9.