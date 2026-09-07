Is ‘Form 7’ a threat to genuine voters during SIR in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, people are concerned over reports of alleged misuse of ‘Form 7’ to delete voters in other states in India.

There are apprehensions that their names will be removed from the electoral roll if someone files ‘Form 7’ against them. However, the reality is that even after receiving the form, the Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) will not only conduct an inquiry but also give an opportunity to electors before taking any decision.

Form 7 does not automatically delete voter name

A Form 7 objection filed against a voter does not automatically lead to deletion of the person’s name from the electoral roll. The objection has to be examined by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO).

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The Election Commission of India (ECI) allows voters to use Form 7 to object to the inclusion of a name in an electoral roll or seek deletion of an existing entry. The form covers several grounds, including death, permanent shifting, duplicate enrolment, under-age registration and a person allegedly not being an Indian citizen. The ECI says an objection can be made to the concerned ERO along with relevant proof.

The filing of Form 7 itself does not establish that the allegation made against a voter is correct. It begins a process in which the election authorities examine the objection and supporting material.

ERO examines the objection

Once an objection is received, the matter comes before the ERO. The allegation and any supporting evidence can be verified before a decision is taken.

Section 22 of the Representation of the People Act (RPA), 1950 deals with correction of entries and deletion from electoral rolls.

Before taking the specified deletion action, the ERO is required to give the person concerned a reasonable opportunity of being heard.

The ECI’s Form 7 guidelines place the onus of proof to substantiate the reason given for the objection or removal of a name on the applicant.

If, after examination and verification, the ERO concludes that the legal requirements for deletion have been met, the person’s electoral-roll entry may be deleted.

The affected person is not necessarily without a remedy. Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 provides an appeal mechanism against relevant decisions under Sections 22 and 23.

SIR in Hyderabad

Currently, the notice phase of the SIR of electoral rolls is underway in Hyderabad, with voters who receive notices being called for hearings.

Voters are receiving notices for different reasons. These notices are broadly placed under two categories: “Anomaly” and “No Mapping”.

On the hearing day, the elector has to appear at the designated centre and carry the relevant documents.

At the centre, the Booth Level Officer (BLO) records the voter’s details in the ‘BLO Verification Certificate’ and the ‘Speaking Order’.

The verification process also includes taking a selfie photograph of the BLO with the elector.

The BLO then photographs the documents produced and uploads the data on the official Election Commission of India (ECI) app.

Meanwhile, the claims and objections period is going to end on September 16, wherein those whose names are missing from the draft list can apply for ‘Form 6’ to become new voters. Those whose details are incorrect in the electoral roll can apply for ‘Form 8’ for corrections.

During this period, ‘Form 7’ can also be applied to raise objections against the inclusion of ineligible voters in the list. However, it will not lead to automatic deletion; rather, EROs will conduct an inquiry and seek a response from the electors before taking any decision during the ongoing SIR in Hyderabad.