Nana Patekar’s final message at 2.30 am, here’s what he texted

Mumbai: The sudden death of veteran actor Nana Patekar has left the Indian film industry and his countless fans in shock. The celebrated actor, known for his powerful performances and distinctive screen presence, passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

Nana Patekar reportedly breathed his last in the early hours of Thursday at his residence in Goa after suffering a heart attack. He was found unconscious at his apartment in Dona Paula, near Panaji, and was subsequently taken to a private hospital.

Now, details surrounding the actor’s final hours have emerged, with doctors revealing that Nana had sent a message to a friend shortly before he passed away, saying that he was not feeling well.

Nana Patekar’s last message to friend

According to a doctor who spoke to ANI, Nana Patekar sent a message to his friend at around 2:30 am on Thursday. However, the friend did not see the message immediately as it was late at night.

The doctor said that the friend later called Nana and went to his residence at around 4 am. By then, the actor was reportedly sweating heavily and his condition had deteriorated.

“As per what we recalled, at around 2:30, he sent a message to his friend that he was not feeling well. But as it was nighttime, his friend could not see the message. So he just called him. He went to his house at around 4 o’clock,” the doctor told ANI.

The doctor further explained that Nana gradually became unconscious while those around him attempted to provide immediate assistance. His caretaker was then sent to arrange medical help, and he was subsequently taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

#WATCH | Goa: Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department, Manipal Hospital, says, "Nana Patekar was brought dead to the hospital… he was declared dead by 5:30 am. We had tried our best to save him, but he was brought dead. Cardiac massage was given for almost 45… https://t.co/7aX0YP0p4t pic.twitter.com/VesOdsN8Mj — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026

Doctors reveal Nana Patekar’s final moments

According to the doctor, Nana Patekar was brought to the hospital at around 4:20–4:30 am. Medical staff attempted to revive him, including cardiac massage for approximately 45 minutes to an hour.

“Nana Patekar was brought dead to the hospital around 4:30, and he was declared dead by 5:30,” the doctor told ANI.

The doctor also said that a medico-legal case (MLC) was registered following Nana’s death, and his body was subsequently taken to Goa Medical College for a post-mortem examination.

At the time, Nana’s family members were reportedly not present at the residence. His friends and caretaker were with him during his final hours.

For the unversed, the actor is survived by his wife, Neelkanti Patekar, and son, Malhar Patekar.

Nana’s sudden demise marks the end of a remarkable career spanning several decades. From intense dramas and socially relevant films to crime thrillers and comedy, Nana carved out a unique place for himself in Indian cinema with his unmistakable voice, mannerisms and emotionally charged performances.

Nana Patekar’s last film

On the work front, Nana Patekar was last seen on the big screen in O’Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film also starred Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Farida Jalal in key roles.

Released in February 2026, the film did not make a significant impact at the box office, but Nana’s performance received appreciation from critics.

With his passing, Indian cinema has lost an actor whose performances often went beyond the conventional boundaries of stardom. Nana Patekar’s body of work, marked by intensity, versatility and an unmistakable individuality, will continue to remain a significant part of the country’s cinematic legacy.